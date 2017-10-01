Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,664 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,165,642 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,069,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,953 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,816,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Red Hat by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,794,946 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $363,365,000 after buying an additional 848,777 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,821,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,821,000. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RHT. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

In other Red Hat news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $152,069.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,913 shares in the company, valued at $991,101.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $240,123.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,084,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,081 shares of company stock worth $3,878,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) opened at 110.86 on Friday. Red Hat, Inc. has a one year low of $68.54 and a one year high of $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $93.28.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The open-source software company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.56 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Red Hat, Inc. will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc (Red Hat) provides open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile and storage technologies. Red Hat operates through three geographical segments: the Americas, including the United States, Canada and Latin America; EMEA, including Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

