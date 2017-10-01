Raytheon Company (RTN) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Raytheon accounts for 1.9% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Boulegeris Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Company (NYSE RTN) opened at 186.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day moving average is $164.34. Raytheon Company has a 1-year low of $132.89 and a 1-year high of $186.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. Raytheon had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Company will post $7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Beauchamp acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,852.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $740,072.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.09, for a total value of $690,303.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,120 shares of company stock worth $930,651. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Vetr downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.08 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company is a technology company, which specializes in defense and other government markets. The Company develops integrated products, services and solutions in various markets, including sensing; effects; command, control, communications, computers, cyber and intelligence; mission support, and cybersecurity.

