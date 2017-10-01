Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of Range Resources Corporation worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 2,153.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,133,750 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551,039 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,273,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 1,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,501,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,999 shares during the period. Stelliam Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 5,722,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $166,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,202,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,603,000 after purchasing an additional 976,293 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources Corporation alerts:

RRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Range Resources Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 target price on Range Resources Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/range-resources-corporation-rrc-shares-bought-by-picton-mahoney-asset-management.html.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) traded down 0.76% during trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,236,901 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23 and a beta of 0.94. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.24.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. Range Resources Corporation had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Range Resources Corporation’s payout ratio is 100.01%.

In other news, Director Mary Ralph Lowe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $179,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,413 shares in the company, valued at $457,179.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,358.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock worth $449,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Range Resources Corporation

Range Resources Corporation is an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil in the United States. It is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located primarily in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.