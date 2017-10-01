Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Holdings Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,638.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,029,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,500,000 after acquiring an additional 525,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,918,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $679,362,000 after acquiring an additional 180,690 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,188,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,245,000 after acquiring an additional 167,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,178,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,182,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 3,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $410,762.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,125.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 59,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $6,406,857.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 220,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,800,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,517,207. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) opened at 93.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.12 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post $5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. UBS AG increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.41.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

