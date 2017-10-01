Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Stock

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 176,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Scorpio Bulkers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SALT. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,370,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,498 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter worth $5,233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $3,719,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $2,489,000. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) opened at 7.05 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $506.22 million. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Bulkers declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

