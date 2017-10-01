Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,600 KLX Inc. (KLXI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of KLX by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in shares of KLX by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of KLX by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,092,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,621,000 after buying an additional 103,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KLX in the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000.

Shares of KLX Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXI) opened at 52.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. KLX Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.08 million. KLX had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLX Inc. will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of KLX in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KLX in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KLX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

KLX Inc (KLX) is the distributor and service provider of aerospace fasteners and consumables. The Company offers ranges of aerospace hardware and consumables and inventory management services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace Solutions Group (ASG) and Energy Services Group (ESG).

