Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,048,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,064,000 after acquiring an additional 697,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 23,834.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,199,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,117,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,855,000 after acquiring an additional 346,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synaptics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after acquiring an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 114,715 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) opened at 39.18 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.49 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post $4.61 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

