Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XPO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) opened at 67.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post $1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

