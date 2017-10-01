Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,976 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corporation were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 151,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 1.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. decreased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) opened at 5.46 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.39.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.64 million. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

