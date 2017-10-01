Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,877 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 6.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,831,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 756,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $954,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 18.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $105,660.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,016,840.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,935.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,231 shares of company stock worth $5,128,139. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) opened at 90.82 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

