QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stake Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 197.6% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,549 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 41,529 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 125,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,771 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $472,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

In related news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Derek K. Aberle sold 23,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $1,279,499.52. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,095. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM) opened at 51.84 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/qualcomm-incorporated-qcom-stake-decreased-by-world-asset-management-inc.html.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.