QS Investors LLC Has $5,537,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

QS Investors LLC held its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,091 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 9,866.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 217.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,794 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Xilinx by 46.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 70.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, insider Steven L. Glaser sold 15,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,643.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,088.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $1,744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,894,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $3,499,574. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays PLC upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Xilinx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Vetr lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.47 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

