QS Investors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stake in Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.17% of Southwest Gas Corporation worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE SWX) opened at 77.62 on Friday. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.62.

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Southwest Gas Corporation had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $560.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Southwest Gas Corporation’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post $3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Southwest Gas Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.11%.

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $48,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen S. Haller sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $105,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,427.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Southwest Gas Corporation Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, formerly Southwest Gas Corporation, is engaged in the business of purchasing, distributing and transporting natural gas. The Company operates through two segments: natural gas operations and construction services, which includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiary, Centuri Construction Group, Inc (Centuri).

