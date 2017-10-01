QS Investors LLC Buys 67,378 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL)

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,378 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,078,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,395,000 after buying an additional 259,225 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 33,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) opened at 47.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.20. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.54.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel Yohannes acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

