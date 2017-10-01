Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) opened at 70.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.65. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $9.00 billion.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $401,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,227.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $165,074.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,282.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,919 shares of company stock worth $6,186,623. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc is a provider of technologies and radio frequency (RF) solutions for mobile, infrastructure and defense and aerospace applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets its products to the United States and international original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and original design manufacturers (ODMs).

