QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes Position in Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (CIK)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,649 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 256.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 246,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 177,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 270.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 355,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 259,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) traded up 0.33% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 101,390 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,186 shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $54,061.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 754,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,921.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund invests in a range of sectors, which include advertising, auto parts and equipment, brokerage, building and construction, building materials, cable and satellite television, chemicals, consumer/commercial/lease financing, electronics, energy-exploration and production, food-wholesale, forestry and paper, gas distribution, health facilities, insurance brokerage, media-diversified, media content, medical products, metals and mining, oil field equipment and services, packaging, personal and household products, pharmaceuticals, software-services, real estate investment trusts, restaurants, specialty retail, and recreation and travel.

