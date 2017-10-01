QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $238,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 1.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 1.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.11 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.91.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) traded down 1.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $146.25. 308,632 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $163.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.13). Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post $10.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC news, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $186,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. Berns sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $94,248.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,499.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,417. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to meet unmet medical needs in neurology and psychiatry. As of December 31, 2009, the Company markets two products: Xyrem (sodium oxybate) for the treatment of both cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; and Luvox CR (fluvoxamine maleate) for the treatment of both obsessive compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder.

