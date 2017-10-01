Nike, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Nike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst A. Andreeva now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Nike Inc. alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

WARNING: “Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Nike, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NKE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/q2-2018-eps-estimates-for-nike-inc-decreased-by-analyst-nke.html.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cowen and Company set a $54.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) opened at 51.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. Nike has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $60.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

In other news, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $855,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 5,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $339,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,117 shares of company stock worth $20,935,321. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 207,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 7.8% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,732 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 360,722 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2,434.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 300,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 288,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120,494 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $62,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.