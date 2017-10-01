Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Pzena Investment Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an impact score of 45.8334048860605 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) opened at 10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Pzena Investment Management has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Pzena Investment Management Inc alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pzena Investment Management will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/pzena-investment-management-pzn-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-09.html.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company is the sole managing member of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena Investment Management, LLC is an investment management company. The Company also serves as the general partner of Pzena Investment Management, LP. The Company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and certain commingled vehicles geared toward institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.