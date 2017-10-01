PZ Cussons plc (PZC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZC. Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price target on shares of PZ Cussons plc from GBX 344 ($4.63) to GBX 360 ($4.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PZ Cussons plc from GBX 345 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Investec boosted their price target on shares of PZ Cussons plc from GBX 394 ($5.30) to GBX 414 ($5.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 366 ($4.92).

Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON PZC) opened at 319.60 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.34 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 347.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 340.57. PZ Cussons plc has a 1-year low of GBX 291.70 and a 1-year high of GBX 374.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.61 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from PZ Cussons plc’s previous dividend of $2.67.

PZ Cussons plc Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc is a United Kingdom-based consumer products company. The principal activities of the Company are manufacturing and distribution of soaps, detergents, toiletries, beauty products, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, and nutritional products. The Company’s segments include Africa, Asia and Europe.

