Public Sector Pension investment Board Sells 11,900 Shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN)

Public Sector Pension investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in Wyndham Worldwide Corp were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp during the second quarter worth $170,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp during the second quarter worth $3,463,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp during the first quarter worth $3,346,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp by 16.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (WYN) opened at 105.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05.

Wyndham Worldwide Corp (NYSE:WYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Wyndham Worldwide Corp had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 91.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide Corp will post $6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Wyndham Worldwide Corp’s payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYN shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research note on Monday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.63.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $31,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Worldwide Corp

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

