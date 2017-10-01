Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $8.16 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)

Public Sector Pension investment Board increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension investment Board’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 326.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 380,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,119,000 after buying an additional 291,200 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies Inc. alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE TRV) opened at 122.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.75 and its 200-day moving average is $123.78. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.45 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.15). The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post $7.67 EPS for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $3,039,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 253,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,134,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,281,200.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,558.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,359 shares of company stock valued at $17,835,792. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Public Sector Pension investment Board Has $8.16 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/public-sector-pension-investment-board-has-8-16-million-position-in-the-travelers-companies-inc-trv.html.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.