Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of InterDigital worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,151,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,378,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 658,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,831,000 after purchasing an additional 89,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 371,155 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,884 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) opened at 73.75 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $102.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $135.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 44.58%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

InterDigital declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the Wireless communications provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP James J. Nolan sold 2,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $163,562.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,194.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company is focused on three technology areas: cellular wireless technology, Internet of things (IoT) technology, and, through its Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc (Hillcrest Labs) subsidiary, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

