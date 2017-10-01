ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $163,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Investors Bancorp Inc. alerts:

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) opened at 13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISBC. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on Investors Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Bone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,533. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Cashill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 756,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,900,278.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $720,000. Company insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/proshare-advisors-llc-trims-position-in-investors-bancorp-inc-isbc.html.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Investors Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a chartered savings bank. The Company is in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.