ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in NovoCure Limited (NVCR)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NovoCure Limited worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NovoCure Limited by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure Limited by 7.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NovoCure Limited by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovoCure Limited by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure Limited by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 32,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded NovoCure Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho began coverage on NovoCure Limited in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of NovoCure Limited in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NovoCure Limited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR) opened at 19.85 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $1.77 billion. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. NovoCure Limited had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 75.91%. Analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure Limited news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 7,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $147,290.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 462,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,232,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 670,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,714 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

