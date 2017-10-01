ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $9.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Todd A. Dunn bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $118,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,114.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. bought 6,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,658. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 24,697 shares of company stock valued at $207,130. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) opened at 8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.19 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post $0.21 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 514.29%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

