Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $3.78 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation (FDX)

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,395 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. FedEx Corporation makes up approximately 2.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,016 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FedEx Corporation by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $35,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx Corporation alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.14, for a total value of $459,573.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Ducker sold 14,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $3,379,619.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,059,712.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,172 shares of company stock worth $6,039,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (FDX) opened at 225.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $168.00 and a 12-month high of $226.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day moving average of $202.36.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). FedEx Corporation had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. FedEx Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post $12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FedEx Corporation’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/progressive-investment-management-corp-has-3-78-million-holdings-in-fedex-corporation-fdx.html.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx Corporation from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $233.00 price target (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.26.

About FedEx Corporation

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.