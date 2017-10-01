Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their buy rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“PGNX anticipates being able to complete the NDA filing for Azedra by the end of November.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGNX. ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) opened at 7.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $517.18 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 149,468.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,523,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,686 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167,708 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,494,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

