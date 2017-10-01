Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

PGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,077.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) opened at 7.36 on Friday. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company’s market cap is $517.18 million.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.90) EPS for the current year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is engaged in developing medicines and other products for targeting and treating cancer. The Company’s pipeline includes therapeutic agents designed to target cancer (AZEDRA and 1095); prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL), and imaging analysis tools.

