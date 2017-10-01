Profund Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Deere & Company (DE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Deere & by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,225,128,000 after buying an additional 1,541,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,125,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,116,517,000 after acquiring an additional 409,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,267,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,652,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,205,000 after acquiring an additional 322,158 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,860,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,303 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & news, insider Jean H. Gilles sold 12,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $1,605,693.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,031.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $654,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,013. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company (NYSE DE) opened at 125.59 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $82.70 and a one year high of $132.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Deere & had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Deere &’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Deere &’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Deere & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on Deere & from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Deere & and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Deere & in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

