Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,753 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 43.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 65.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,291 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 246,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 170,990 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 83.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 104,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 304.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 356,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 268,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 47.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 0.30%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post $2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Brent Turner sold 206,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $10,454,913.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,263.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,135,693 shares of company stock valued at $160,231,099 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services, with operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company focuses on acquiring and developing behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities.

