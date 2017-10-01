Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Airain ltd purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY) opened at 35.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CLSA downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.62 target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.62.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited is a pharmaceutical company that is engaged in providing medicines. The Company operates in three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment includes manufacturing and marketing prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics).

