Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,192 Shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (DISCK)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1,035.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Discovery Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ DISCK) opened at 20.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. Discovery Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.36 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 16.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications, Inc. will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery Communications, Inc (Discovery) is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements. Its segments include U.S.

