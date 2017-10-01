ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of ProAssurance Corporation worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 8.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 124.1% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 60.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Corporation by 47.6% in the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

PRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ProAssurance Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance Corporation in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ProAssurance Corporation (PRA) opened at 54.65 on Friday. ProAssurance Corporation has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $63.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.54.

ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ProAssurance Corporation had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $205.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Corporation will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. ProAssurance Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

In other ProAssurance Corporation news, insider Howard H. Friedman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,573 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,515. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Patton Lisenby sold 4,829 shares of ProAssurance Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $297,466.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $383,125. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProAssurance Corporation Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation (ProAssurance) is a holding company for property and casualty insurance companies. The Company provides professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities, professional liability insurance for attorneys, liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks, and workers’ compensation insurance.

