Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,244 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of The Andersons worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Andersons by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Andersons by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Andersons by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut The Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens cut The Andersons from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) opened at 34.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $970.99 million.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The Andersons’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. The Andersons’s payout ratio is currently -101.59%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is a diversified company. The Company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. The Company also produces turf and cob products, and has a consumer retailing presence. The Company operates through segments, including Grain, Ethanol, Rail, Plant Nutrient and Retail.

