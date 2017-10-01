Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,773 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of RR Donnelley & Sons Co worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 1.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 29.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons Co alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RRD. BidaskClub downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/principal-financial-group-inc-lowers-holdings-in-rr-donnelley-sons-co-rrd.html.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) opened at 10.30 on Friday. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock’s market cap is $721.00 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NASDAQ:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. RR Donnelley & Sons Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.23%.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company helps organizations communicate by working to create, manage, produce, distribute and process content on behalf of its customers. The Company’s segments include Variable Print, Strategic Services, International and Corporate. The Variable Print segment includes the Company’s United States short-run and transactional printing operations.

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.