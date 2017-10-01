Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $123.00

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 122.25 ($1.64), with a volume of 471,869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.25 ($1.64).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.61) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

The stock’s market cap is GBX 732.16 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.01.

In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £427.14 ($574.42). Insiders bought a total of 629 shares of company stock valued at $71,815 over the last quarter.

Primary Health Properties PLC Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The principal activity of the Company is the investment in primary healthcare property in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It specializes in the ownership of freehold or long leasehold interests in purpose-built healthcare facilities, which are leased to general practitioners, government healthcare bodies and other associated healthcare users.

