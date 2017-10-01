Premier African Minerals’ (PREM) Corporate Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Beaufort Securities restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Capital Partners restated a corporate rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.18).

Shares of Premier African Minerals (PREM) opened at 0.375 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.51. Premier African Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 0.99. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 7.92 million.

About Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited (Premier) and its subsidiary companies are engaged in the business of exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties on the African continent. The Company’s flagship project, RHA Tungsten is located in Zimbabwe. Premier holds claims to several of other prospective projects in Zimbabwe, which include the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum pegmatites at Fort Rixon, Tinde Fluorspar, Globe multi-element and graphite, and Rare Earth Elements at Katete.

