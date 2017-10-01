Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Share Price

Media stories about Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadwind Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.9785638547009 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) traded up 3.51% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 52,751 shares. Broadwind Energy has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Broadwind Energy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Broadwind Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post $0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 target price on shares of Broadwind Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing.

