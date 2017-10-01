Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Invitation Home (INVH) Stock Price

News stories about Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) have been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invitation Home earned a news sentiment score of 0.37 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.3480654846708 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts recently commented on INVH shares. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Invitation Home (NYSE INVH) opened at 22.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $23.13. The firm’s market cap is $7.05 billion.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Home will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current year.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and operates single-family homes for lease in the United States. The Company’s segment relates to acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments.

