Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dominion Energy (D) Stock Price

Media coverage about Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.4980928837576 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE D) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.93. 2,434,502 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

