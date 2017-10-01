Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect W.P. Carey (WPC) Share Price

Media headlines about W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W.P. Carey earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8351879785123 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) opened at 67.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.88. W.P. Carey has a 1-year low of $55.77 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.56). W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.P. Carey will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 154.44%.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

