Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Position Lowered by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 181,898 shares during the period. Portola Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.73% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 688,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $922,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, insider John T. Curnutte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mardi Dier sold 23,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,780 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ PTLA) traded up 0.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $54.03. 829,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.12 billion.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 807.93% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($4.83) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

