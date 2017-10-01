Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 68,964.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,121,000 after buying an additional 4,028,883 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,483,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,945,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,902,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,919,000 after buying an additional 205,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after buying an additional 192,420 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mardi Dier sold 23,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Curnutte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,162 shares of company stock worth $2,428,780. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTLA. Citigroup Inc. set a $51.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. lifted their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) opened at 54.03 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $3.12 billion. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 145.12% and a negative net margin of 807.93%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($4.83) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

