Portland General Electric Company (POR) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,201,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.35% of Portland General Electric worth $54,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 200,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,705,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,178,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,241,000 after acquiring an additional 90,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,270,000 after acquiring an additional 489,314 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric Company alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Portland General Electric Company (POR) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/portland-general-electric-company-por-holdings-increased-by-renaissance-technologies-llc.html.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) opened at 45.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.29. Portland General Electric Company has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.70 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric Company will post $2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company is an electric utility that is engaged in the wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution and retail sale of electricity in the State of Oregon. Its service area allocation of approximately 4,000 square miles is located entirely within Oregon and includes approximately 51 incorporated cities, of which Portland and Salem.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.