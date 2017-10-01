PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 73,121.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,428,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,155,000 after buying an additional 1,192,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,065,000 after buying an additional 445,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,808,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,788,000 after buying an additional 245,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,343,000 after buying an additional 197,721 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 29,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.12, for a total transaction of $2,297,250.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,381.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $781,577.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,892,530.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,231 shares of company stock worth $5,128,139. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ LOPE) opened at 90.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.40. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.39.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post $3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc is engaged in the provision of postsecondary education. The Company is a regionally accredited university. The Company offers the degrees, including Doctor of Education, Doctor of Business Administration, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Doctor of Philosophy, Education Specialist, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts, Master of Education, Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration, Master of Public Health, Master of Science, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, and a range of programs for its degrees.

