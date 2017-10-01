Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (PGEM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PGEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ply Gem Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Ply Gem Holdings in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ply Gem Holdings currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) opened at 17.05 on Thursday. Ply Gem Holdings has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47.

Ply Gem Holdings (NYSE:PGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Ply Gem Holdings had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 857.19%. The business had revenue of $544.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ply Gem Holdings will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 190.0% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 54,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ply Gem Holdings during the first quarter worth about $3,480,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 98.7% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 26,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ply Gem Holdings during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ply Gem Holdings by 1.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 503,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ply Gem Holdings

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. The Company operates through two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone, and Windows and Doors. In the Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment, its principal products include vinyl siding and skirting, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, cellular PVC trim and moldings, J-channels, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channels, H-molds, fascia, undersill trims, outside/inside corner posts, rain removal systems, injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents and mounts, vinyl fence, vinyl railing and stone veneer in the United States and Canada.

