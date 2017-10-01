Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Sunday. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC set a $300.00 price objective on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.63.

Get Ulta Beauty Inc. alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ ULTA) opened at 226.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.57. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $204.01 and a one year high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post $8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Piper Jaffray Companies Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/piper-jaffray-companies-reiterates-buy-rating-for-ulta-beauty-inc-ulta.html.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald acquired 2,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.37 per share, for a total transaction of $416,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,894.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4,655.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.