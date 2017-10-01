Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (PNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

PNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In other Pinnacle Entertainment news, Chairman Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 828,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,393.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil E. Walkoff sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $1,148,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment during the second quarter worth $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment during the first quarter worth $140,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in Pinnacle Entertainment by 212.3% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Airain ltd acquired a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment during the first quarter worth $250,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Entertainment (PNK) traded down 0.05% on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company had a trading volume of 468,527 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $653.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Entertainment will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc is an owner, operator and developer of casinos and related hospitality and entertainment businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Midwest, South and West. The Company’s Midwest segment includes Ameristar Council Bluffs, Ameristar East Chicago, Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St.

