Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $724,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,597 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management LLC alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub lowered Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) opened at 30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92. Apollo Global Management, LLC has a 12 month low of $17.38 and a 12 month high of $31.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $432.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, LLC will post $2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 46,617 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,398,976.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 100,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,761,061.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,399,918 shares of company stock worth $39,210,819. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $724,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, LLC (APO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/01/pinebridge-investments-l-p-has-724000-position-in-apollo-global-management-llc-apo.html.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.